Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 2.8 %
ABG stock opened at $154.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $140.70 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
