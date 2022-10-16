Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 2.8 %

ABG stock opened at $154.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $140.70 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 37.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

