AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AVB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Colliers Securities cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.40.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE AVB opened at $169.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.41. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $168.05 and a one year high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 109.28%.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 68,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

