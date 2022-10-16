Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Chile has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.40 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 49.07% and a return on equity of 32.11%. Research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCH. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 1,117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 39,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

