Bank of America (BAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bank of America to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

