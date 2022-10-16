Barclays Lowers Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$29.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target decreased by Barclays from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.42.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC stock opened at C$21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$20.81 and a 1 year high of C$28.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.45.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78. The business had revenue of C$15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.73 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 19.2699992 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$394,314.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,118 shares in the company, valued at C$318,373.86. In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$337,984.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$424,482.30. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$394,314.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,373.86.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

