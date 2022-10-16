Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.14.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 2,202.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,029 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after buying an additional 208,650 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 239,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after buying an additional 194,205 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,373,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

