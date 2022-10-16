Biglari (NYSE:BH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Biglari Stock Performance
BH stock opened at $125.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.41. Biglari has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $176.72.
Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($244.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.37 million for the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.
