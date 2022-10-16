Biglari (NYSE:BH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biglari (NYSE:BHGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Biglari Stock Performance

BH stock opened at $125.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.41. Biglari has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $176.72.

Biglari (NYSE:BHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($244.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.37 million for the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biglari by 33.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Biglari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Biglari by 519.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Biglari by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

