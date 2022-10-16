Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $715.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $705.00.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $394.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.87. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $368.42 and a one year high of $798.97.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,768,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $1,303,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

