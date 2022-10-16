BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLK. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $735.17.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $550.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $645.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $647.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $973.16.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 32.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

