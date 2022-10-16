BMO Capital Markets Cuts Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$17.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tricon Residential to C$12.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup raised Tricon Residential to a buy rating and set a C$12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.86.

Tricon Residential Stock Down 0.3 %

TCN stock opened at C$11.50 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$10.92 and a twelve month high of C$21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 2.92.

Tricon Residential Cuts Dividend

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.88. The company had revenue of C$198.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$193.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 5.81%.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

