Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BXP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.94.

BXP stock opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.70.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

