Brokerages Set Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Price Target at $4.86

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Blend Labs Stock Down 9.3 %

BLND stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $433.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.

Insider Transactions at Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.53%. The company had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $29,199.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $29,199.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $76,323.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 634,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,393.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,965 shares of company stock valued at $334,805 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $16,599,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. William Marsh Rice University bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $2,113,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

