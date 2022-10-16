Brokerages Set Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target at $67.17

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schrödinger from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Schrödinger by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 259,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 69,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $59.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

