Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BEP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BEP opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.48 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -246.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,361,000 after buying an additional 1,701,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,673,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,999,000 after buying an additional 1,513,472 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,623,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,764,000 after buying an additional 1,489,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,311,000 after buying an additional 1,261,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,258,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,704,000 after buying an additional 756,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Recommended Stories

