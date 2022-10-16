Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of BLDR opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $3.26. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 16.4% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,055,000 after buying an additional 909,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,457,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,766,000 after acquiring an additional 117,308 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,187,000 after acquiring an additional 133,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

