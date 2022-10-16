Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CAL. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caleres from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49. Caleres has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $738.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.05 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $36,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,304.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 956.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

