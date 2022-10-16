CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 151,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 306,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 27,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

CTRE opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.71 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 1,571.43%.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading

