Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives $201.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CGJTF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$287.00 to C$286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average is $111.61. Cargojet has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $164.09.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

