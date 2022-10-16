CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Financial Contrast

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) and CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Baidu has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of Baidu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu -9.96% 5.96% 3.42% CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -2.62%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $19.54 billion 1.77 $1.61 billion ($5.73) -17.50 CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Baidu and CF Acquisition Corp. VI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 0 1 11 0 2.92 CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Baidu presently has a consensus price target of $210.86, indicating a potential upside of 110.25%. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.03%. Given Baidu’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baidu is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Summary

Baidu beats CF Acquisition Corp. VI on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app. It also provides Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Healthcare Wiki; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Scholar; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, it offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, autonomous navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices. Further, the company provides iQIYI, AN online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; other video content and membership; and online advertising services. Baidu, Inc. has strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. Baidu, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp. VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

