Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Community Bank System Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $167.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Bank System

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Community Bank System by 43.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Community Bank System by 8.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 37.4% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

