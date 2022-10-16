Comparing BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) and Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC)

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) and Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BRP and Tritium DCFC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP 8.48% -526.63% 14.75% Tritium DCFC N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BRP and Tritium DCFC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP 0 1 6 0 2.86 Tritium DCFC 0 2 3 0 2.60

Valuation & Earnings

BRP currently has a consensus price target of $131.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.82%. Tritium DCFC has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 261.22%. Given Tritium DCFC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tritium DCFC is more favorable than BRP.

This table compares BRP and Tritium DCFC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP $6.11 billion 0.78 $633.93 million $6.63 9.16 Tritium DCFC $85.82 million 4.15 -$127.56 million N/A N/A

BRP has higher revenue and earnings than Tritium DCFC.

Risk and Volatility

BRP has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tritium DCFC has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of BRP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Tritium DCFC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BRP beats Tritium DCFC on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services. The company also provides boats, pontoons, and jet boat and outboard engines, as well as related parts, accessories and apparel, and other services. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as J.A. Bombardier (J.A.B.) Inc. and changed its name to BRP Inc. in April 2013. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and spare parts. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It serves charge point operators, automakers, electric vehicle fleets, and fuel stations, as well as retail and utility sectors. The company is based in Murarrie, Australia.

