Comparing BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) and Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC)

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) and Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.
Profitability
This table compares BRP and Tritium DCFC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BRP
|8.48%
|-526.63%
|14.75%
|Tritium DCFC
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BRP and Tritium DCFC, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BRP
|0
|1
|6
|0
|2.86
|Tritium DCFC
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.60
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares BRP and Tritium DCFC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BRP
|$6.11 billion
|0.78
|$633.93 million
|$6.63
|9.16
|Tritium DCFC
|$85.82 million
|4.15
|-$127.56 million
|N/A
|N/A
BRP has higher revenue and earnings than Tritium DCFC.
Risk and Volatility
BRP has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tritium DCFC has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
27.4% of BRP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Tritium DCFC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
BRP beats Tritium DCFC on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About BRP
BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services. The company also provides boats, pontoons, and jet boat and outboard engines, as well as related parts, accessories and apparel, and other services. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as J.A. Bombardier (J.A.B.) Inc. and changed its name to BRP Inc. in April 2013. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.
About Tritium DCFC
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and spare parts. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It serves charge point operators, automakers, electric vehicle fleets, and fuel stations, as well as retail and utility sectors. The company is based in Murarrie, Australia.
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.