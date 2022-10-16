Comparing Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) and Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) and Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fast Radius and Arcosa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fast Radius 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcosa 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fast Radius presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 597.84%. Arcosa has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.89%. Given Fast Radius’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fast Radius is more favorable than Arcosa.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fast Radius $20.01 million 1.63 $5.95 million N/A N/A Arcosa $2.04 billion 1.36 $69.60 million $1.88 30.49

This table compares Fast Radius and Arcosa’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Arcosa has higher revenue and earnings than Fast Radius.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Fast Radius shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Arcosa shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Arcosa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fast Radius and Arcosa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fast Radius N/A N/A -38.04% Arcosa 4.15% 5.53% 3.33%

Summary

Arcosa beats Fast Radius on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fast Radius

Fast Radius, Inc. operates as a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. The company's Cloud Manufacturing Platform supports engineers, product developers, and supply chain professionals in various stages of product design and manufacturing, including design, make, and fulfill. It offers a range of manufacturing technologies, including additive manufacturing, computer numerically controlled machining, injection molding, sheet metal, urethane casting, and other manufacturing methods. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects. The Engineered Structures segment provides utility structures, wind towers, traffic and lighting structures, telecommunication structures, storage and distribution tanks for electricity transmission and distribution, wind power generation, highway road construction, and wireless communication markets, as well as for gas and liquids storage and transportation for residential, commercial, energy, agriculture, and industrial markets. The Transportation Products segment offers inland barges; fiberglass barge covers, winches, and other components; cast components for industrial and mining sectors; and axles, circular forgings, coupling devices for freight, tank, locomotive, and passenger rail transportation equipment, as well as other industrial uses. Arcosa, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

