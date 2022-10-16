Critical Contrast: Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) versus Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Ecopetrol and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ecopetrol
|17.84%
|51.84%
|19.24%
|Indonesia Energy
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ecopetrol and Indonesia Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ecopetrol
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1.67
|Indonesia Energy
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Ecopetrol and Indonesia Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ecopetrol
|$119.45 billion
|0.16
|$20.34 billion
|$1.47
|6.23
|Indonesia Energy
|$2.45 million
|25.13
|-$6.05 million
|N/A
|N/A
Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
1.4% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Risk & Volatility
Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Ecopetrol beats Indonesia Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. It also produces and commercializes polypropylene resins and compounds, and masterbatches; and offers industrial service sales to customers and specialized management services. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.
About Indonesia Energy
Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.52 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.
