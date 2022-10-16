CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTO. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I boosted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.40.
CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of CTO opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.
In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $31,501.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,941.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Robert Blakeslee Gable acquired 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $26,767.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,331 shares in the company, valued at $544,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $31,501.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,941.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,618 shares of company stock worth $403,622. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
