Darktrace (LON:DARK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of Darktrace stock opened at GBX 306.40 ($3.70) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Darktrace has a 1 year low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 988.50 ($11.94). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 400.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 382.27. The stock has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07.

In other news, insider Poppy Gustafsson purchased 37,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 321 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £120,606.12 ($145,729.97). In related news, insider Catherine Graham acquired 33,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £95,132.16 ($114,949.44). Also, insider Poppy Gustafsson acquired 37,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 321 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £120,606.12 ($145,729.97).

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

