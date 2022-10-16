Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Acquires $398,772.74 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) SVP Les Lehner purchased 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.81 per share, with a total value of $398,772.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,467.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $33.41 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

