Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Acquires $398,772.74 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) SVP Les Lehner purchased 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.81 per share, with a total value of $398,772.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,467.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ PLAY opened at $33.41 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
