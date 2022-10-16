Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $212.14 million and $1.77 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.34 or 0.27429710 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010713 BTC.

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,136,567 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinpay.com.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.