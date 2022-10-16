Endeavour Mining plc to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$803.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$760.25 million.

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 3.4 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1,342.75.

Shares of EDV opened at C$23.06 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$22.89 and a 1 year high of C$35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.91. The stock has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 31.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Endeavour Mining news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 25,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.87, for a total value of C$629,269.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,231,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,199,633,386.53.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 150.68%.

About Endeavour Mining

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.