Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($15.31) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ENGI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.20 ($20.61) target price on Engie in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price on Engie in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on Engie in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Engie Stock Performance

Engie stock opened at €11.94 ($12.19) on Wednesday. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($12.41) and a one year high of €15.16 ($15.47). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.97.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

