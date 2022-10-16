Entain (LON:ENT) PT Lowered to GBX 1,800 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,871 ($22.61) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,171.43 ($26.24).

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Stock Performance

LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,148 ($13.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.76 billion and a PE ratio of 3,188.89. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,211 ($26.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,218.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,311.91.

Entain Dividend Announcement

About Entain

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

(Get Rating)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.