EOS (EOS) Price Tops $1.06 on Major Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $180.25 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00005541 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00019492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007122 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004748 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004761 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000650 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,312,720 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

