Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ero Copper Price Performance

NYSE:ERO opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.94. Ero Copper has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $20.95.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

