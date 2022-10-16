Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Lowered to C$700.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$725.00 to C$700.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$860.00 to C$950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$619.26 on Wednesday. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$498.61 and a 1-year high of C$716.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$650.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$669.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($47.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($45.51) by C($2.46). The firm had revenue of C$7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.31 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 85.6900077 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

