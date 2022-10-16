FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of FIGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

FIGS Stock Performance

FIGS stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.64. FIGS has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60.

Insider Activity

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, Director Michael J. Soenen acquired 10,000 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $439,263. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 629,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 157,526 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 4,226.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 58,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at $3,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

