Financial Analysis: AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) vs. WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) and WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of WillScot Mobile Mini shares are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of AmeraMex International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of WillScot Mobile Mini shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AmeraMex International and WillScot Mobile Mini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeraMex International 7.33% 50.23% 12.70% WillScot Mobile Mini 12.38% 13.53% 4.48%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeraMex International 0 0 0 0 N/A WillScot Mobile Mini 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AmeraMex International and WillScot Mobile Mini, as reported by MarketBeat.

WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus price target of $48.43, suggesting a potential upside of 18.67%. Given WillScot Mobile Mini’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WillScot Mobile Mini is more favorable than AmeraMex International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AmeraMex International and WillScot Mobile Mini’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeraMex International $24.72 million 0.25 $1.63 million N/A N/A WillScot Mobile Mini $1.89 billion 4.79 $160.14 million $1.12 36.44

WillScot Mobile Mini has higher revenue and earnings than AmeraMex International.

Risk and Volatility

AmeraMex International has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WillScot Mobile Mini has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WillScot Mobile Mini beats AmeraMex International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc. sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Chico, California.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 390,000 total units, which included 162,000 modular space units; 213,000 portable storage units; 13,000 tank and pump units; and other value-added products. The company offers its solutions primarily under the WillScot and Mobile Mini brands. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

