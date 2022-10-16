Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Now Covered by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Flutter Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($166.99) to £135 ($163.12) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £156 ($188.50) to £158 ($190.91) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £128 ($154.66) to £136 ($164.33) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14,175.00.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $43.71 and a 52-week high of $101.08.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

