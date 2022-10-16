FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Receives $21.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

FREY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of FREYR Battery and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Institutional Trading of FREYR Battery

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 1.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 22.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Trading Down 5.9 %

FREY opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.63. FREYR Battery has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About FREYR Battery

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.