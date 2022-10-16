Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRD opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $57.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.09 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 4.93%.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

