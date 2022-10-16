Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) PT Lowered to C$32.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GWLIF stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $32.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

