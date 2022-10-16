GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
