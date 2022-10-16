GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 64.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $8,036,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 221.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.