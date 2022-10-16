Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HMSO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hammerson to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 32 ($0.39) to GBX 17 ($0.21) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 26 ($0.31) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of GBX 24.33 ($0.29).

Hammerson Price Performance

HMSO stock opened at GBX 18.22 ($0.22) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.28. The firm has a market cap of £839.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 17.04 ($0.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 40.22 ($0.49).

Hammerson Announces Dividend

Hammerson Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Hammerson’s payout ratio is -0.04%.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

