Insider Buying: Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) Insider Acquires A$149,750.12 in Stock

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM – Get Rating) insider Jens Monsees bought 122,746 shares of Infomedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.22 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$149,750.12 ($104,720.36).

Infomedia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Get Infomedia alerts:

Infomedia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Infomedia’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Infomedia’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

About Infomedia

Infomedia Ltd, a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues, service quoting software, and e-commerce solutions for the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, including Microcat EPC, an electronic parts catalogue; Microcat PartsBridge for collision parts ordering; Microcat Market for mechanical parts ordering; Microcat CRM, an online CRM for wholesale parts; Microcat Messenger, an instant messaging tool; and Microcat EPC Origins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infomedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infomedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.