Insider Buying: Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) Insider Purchases A$19,200.00 in Stock

Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI – Get Rating) insider James Scott acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$19,200.00 ($13,426.57).
Integrated Research Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.
About Integrated Research
