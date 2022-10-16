Insider Buying: Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC) Insider Purchases £74,602.50 in Stock

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC – Get Rating) insider Simon P. G. Lee bought 50,750 shares of Public Policy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £74,602.50 ($90,143.19).
Public Policy Price Performance
PPHC stock opened at GBX 145.50 ($1.76) on Friday. Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of GBX 129.42 ($1.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($1.81).
Public Policy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Policy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Policy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.