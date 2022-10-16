Insider Buying: Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC) Insider Purchases £74,602.50 in Stock

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC – Get Rating) insider Simon P. G. Lee bought 50,750 shares of Public Policy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £74,602.50 ($90,143.19).

PPHC stock opened at GBX 145.50 ($1.76) on Friday. Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of GBX 129.42 ($1.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($1.81).

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc provides public policy advocacy, communications, and related advisory services. It operates in two segments, Lobbying Consulting and Public Affairs Consulting. The Lobbying Consulting segment offers federal and state advocacy, strategic guidance, political intelligence, and issue monitoring services.

