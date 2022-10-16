JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Target Price to €133.00

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €156.00 ($159.18) to €133.00 ($135.71) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ANNSF has been the topic of several other reports. Grupo Santander raised Aena S.M.E. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aena S.M.E. from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Aena S.M.E. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.43.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $101.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average of $133.75. Aena S.M.E. has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $179.45.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

