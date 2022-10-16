KludeIn I Acquisition (NASDAQ:INKA) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Financial Survey

KludeIn I Acquisition (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of KludeIn I Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of KludeIn I Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KludeIn I Acquisition and Upwork’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KludeIn I Acquisition N/A N/A -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Upwork $502.80 million 3.20 -$56.24 million ($0.62) -19.90

Analyst Ratings

KludeIn I Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upwork.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KludeIn I Acquisition and Upwork, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KludeIn I Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Upwork 0 2 8 0 2.80

Upwork has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 161.35%. Given Upwork’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upwork is more favorable than KludeIn I Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares KludeIn I Acquisition and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KludeIn I Acquisition N/A -50.67% 3.45% Upwork -14.28% -31.54% -7.36%

Risk and Volatility

KludeIn I Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upwork beats KludeIn I Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KludeIn I Acquisition

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Berkeley, California.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

