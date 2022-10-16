LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €749.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €749.00 ($764.29) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($724.49) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €715.00 ($729.59) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($795.92) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($755.10) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Up 1.2 %

MC stock opened at €625.20 ($637.96) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €650.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €621.42. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($265.87).

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

