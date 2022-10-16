Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.23. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 48.35%.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

