Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $315.83.

Abiomed Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $249.28 on Wednesday. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abiomed

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,989,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $367,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,601 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,511,000 after acquiring an additional 287,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

