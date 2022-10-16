Morgan Stanley Cuts Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Price Target to GBX 920

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 940 ($11.36) to GBX 920 ($11.12) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Britvic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $916.67.
Britvic Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of BTVCY stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. Britvic has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83.
Britvic Company Profile
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Britvic (BTVCY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.