Morgan Stanley Cuts Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Price Target to GBX 920

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 940 ($11.36) to GBX 920 ($11.12) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Britvic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $916.67.

Shares of BTVCY stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. Britvic has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

